IMOGEN ANTHONY SE OBRUŠILA NA SEKSISTE: ‘Smetaju vas moje sise? To je u potpunosti vaš problem’

Do my tits bother you? Stop telling women they don't respect themselves because they want to show their nipples. It's a feeling, not only a visual aesthetic, and it's also damn sexist! Men wouldn't understand because they've never had to wear bras, or cover their nipples through a shirt or worry about a bikini top sliding over at the beach. It's never even had to be a consideration for them. Bras suck! Except for when running… I'm not necessarily asking women to walk down the street topless, as I wouldn't expect to see a man topless walking around Westfield (who knows maybe naked people will be everywhere one day) I understand the beauty of women's breasts, and minds would go bonkers! It would take a good ten years (at least) for the world to not only adapt, but to focus on what they're supposed to be doing rather than 'staring' at a woman for the beautiful 'assets' she has, whether it be at a pool, beach, anywhere where it also appropriate for a man to be topless. And that is it entirely – we need to educate our young boys from this day and age to ADMIRE women, that a man's breast and a woman's breast are practically the same and not to be demeaned, consdescended, over sexualised (except ours just happen to sustain life/feed children and so forth) Think about it… ☝🏼 #freethenipple #equality #burnthebra #fucksexism

