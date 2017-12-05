IMOGEN ANTHONY SE OBRUŠILA NA SEKSISTE: ‘Smetaju vas moje sise? To je u potpunosti vaš problem’

Imogen Anthony na društvenim je mrežama poslala poruku svim seksistima koji govore ženama da se ne poštuju ako pokazuju bradavice.
U statusu je napisala: ‘Smetaju vas moje sise? Prestanite govoriti ženama da se ne poštuju ako žele pokazati bradavice. To je i stvar osjećaja, ne samo estetike. Muškarci ne mogu razumjeti kako je to jer nikada nisu morali nositi grudnjake ili pokrivati bradavice preko majice ili se brinuti hoće li im bikini skliznuti na plaži. Nikad nisu niti razmišljali o tome. Grudnjaci su užasni! Osim kada trčite… Ne tražim nužno da žene hodaju gole ulicama, kao što to ne očekujem niti od muškaraca. Razumijem ljepotu ženskih grudi, ali usredotočite se na ono što žene rade, a ne kako su odjevene na bazenu, plaži ili bilo gdje drugdje gdje je normalno da su i muškarci toples. Trebamo educirati mlade da se DIVE ženama, da su muške i ženske grudi praktički iste i da ne omalovažavaju ili pretjerano seksualiziraju ženske grudi koje imaju i funkciju prehranjivanja djece’.
Do my tits bother you? Stop telling women they don't respect themselves because they want to show their nipples. It's a feeling, not only a visual aesthetic, and it's also damn sexist! Men wouldn't understand because they've never had to wear bras, or cover their nipples through a shirt or worry about a bikini top sliding over at the beach. It's never even had to be a consideration for them. Bras suck! Except for when running… I'm not necessarily asking women to walk down the street topless, as I wouldn't expect to see a man topless walking around Westfield (who knows maybe naked people will be everywhere one day) I understand the beauty of women's breasts, and minds would go bonkers! It would take a good ten years (at least) for the world to not only adapt, but to focus on what they're supposed to be doing rather than 'staring' at a woman for the beautiful 'assets' she has, whether it be at a pool, beach, anywhere where it also appropriate for a man to be topless. And that is it entirely – we need to educate our young boys from this day and age to ADMIRE women, that a man's breast and a woman's breast are practically the same and not to be demeaned, consdescended, over sexualised (except ours just happen to sustain life/feed children and so forth) Think about it… ☝🏼 #freethenipple #equality #burnthebra #fucksexism
