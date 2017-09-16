IGRAJU ZA OBA TIMA: Ovih 13 poznatih i slavnih su otvoreno priznali da ih seksualno privlače i žene i muškarci

Seksualnost slavnih i poznatih uvijek je zanimljiva tema, a ove zvijezde su odlučile otvoreno o njoj progovoriti.
Aaron Carter je nedavno priznao da ga seksualno privlače i muškarci i žene, objasnivši kako je to tajna koju je jako dugo krio i koju mu je bilo teško priznati javnosti.
No, mnoge zvijezde nisu imale problema s otkrivanjem da su biseksualne.
Ovo je 13 poznatih i slavnih koji su otvoreno priznali da ih privlače oba spola.
1. Megan Fox
Glumica je za Esquire rekla da “njena biseksualnost uopće nije upitna”.
2. Angelina Jolie
Bivša supruga Brada Pitta još je 2005. godine za OK Magazin otkrila da je “u prošlosti voljela žene i spavala s njima”.
3. Lady Gaga
Glazbenica je 2010. u jednom intervjuu rekla da je privlače i žene i muškarci.
4. Cameron Diaz
“Mislim da je u nekom trenutku svaku ženu seksualno privukla druga žena”, rekla je glumica 2014. godine.
5. Christina Aguilera
Xtina je javno priznala da se voli ljubiti sa ženama. Šuška se da je to razlog kraha njenog braka.
6. Drew Barrymore
#becomingSheila back in the saddle again. Thank you to all the experts who helped me get here. It's no wonder I don't want to deal with all that being a lady entails sometimes. I'm a mom. I work like crazy. And the first thing to go is usually yourself. I love this job because it forces me to put back into myself, even if it's really for someone else like Sheila. I feel so grateful to have a job I love. I know how lucky I am and I never take it for granted. Period. Becoming her took weeks and weeks. It gets harder the older you get. But working hard is always worth it. Ok. Time to be cool. Because I'm usually not. But she is. So I will be. You know… fake it til you make it. But don't ever stop short!!!!!!! #santaclaritadiet
Glumica je u intervjuu 2003. godine rekla da se “uvijek smatrala biseksualkom”.
7. Michelle Rodriguez
“Igram za oba tima. Radim što mi je volja”, rekla je zvijezda Brzih i žestokih.
8. Madonna
Kraljica popa je bila u vezi s nekoliko žena.
9. Alec Guinness
Glumac najpoznatiji po ulozi Obi-Wana Kenobija je razotkriven nakon smrti.
10. Gillian Anderson
‘Specijalna agentica Scully’ je kao djevojka godinama bila u vezi s djevojkama.
11. Marlon Brando
Legendarni glumac je jednom rekao da je imao homoseksualna iskustva i da se ne stidi toga, piše BuzzFeed.
12. David Bowie
★ WINS ALL FIVE NOMINATED GRAMMYS “Ladies and gentlemen…and others” @recordingacademy Congratulations are due to all involved with the creation of David Bowie’s ★ album, after the news that the release enjoyed a clean sweep at the Grammy Awards tonight, with all five nominations winning the gongs in the following categories… + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + 12. Best Rock Performance = ★ (Accepted by Donny McCaslin) 14. Best Rock Song = ★ (Accepted by the presenters) 16. Best Alternative Music Album = ★ (Accepted by Donny McCaslin) 65. Best Recording Package = ★ (Accepted by Jonathan Barnbrook) 69. Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical = ★ (Accepted by Kevin Killen and Joe LaPorta) + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + Today’s 'lyric' quotation was taken from Bowie’s introduction to Aretha Franklin when he presented her with the Grammy for Best R & B Female Vocalist in 1975. (See picture) In a nod to that moment, the same words were used by Jonathan Barnbrook in his introduction when he accepted the Grammy for Best Recording Package this evening. Barnbrook also had this to say of Bowie: “He had this very rare quality of getting people to produce their best work, but doing it in a way that was wonderful, charming, a great, great enjoyable ride, and I want to thank him for that.” Speaking about the power and importance of music, Barnbrook offered the following observation: “I've seen how important what musicians do for people is. It's there when you're born, it's there when you get married, it's there when you die at your funeral. So we should celebrate that, absolutely.” You can watch Donny McCaslin’s touching speech, when (along with the ★ band), he accepted the Best Rock Performance gong on behalf of David Bowie, here: http://smarturl.it/BestRockPerGrammys17 In a backstage interview later, Donny spoke of the sheer joy expressed by Bowie during the creation of ★ – That is a joy that will live forever in the grooves of ★ #59thGrammyAwards #Grammys2017 #BowieGrammyAwards #BowieBlackstar #Blackstar
Slavni glazbenik je još 1976. ‘izašao iz ormara’.
“Istina je, biseksualan sam”, rekao je za Playboy.
13. Lindsey Lohan
Problematična glumica je nekoliko godina bila u vezi sa ženom.
