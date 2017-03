HOLLYWOOD JOJ JE OKRENUO LEĐA: Michelle Pfeiffer se jednom stvari zamjerila redateljima i nisu joj htjeli dati posao

"I'm very willful, you know. I'm a survivor. It's in my nature. I don't look so tough, but I am." #MichellePfeiffer interviewed by @darrenaronofsky for our April cover 📸 @mikaeljansson. Styling @georgecortina. Hair @shayashual. Makeup @diane.kendal. Manicure @ashlie_johnson. Prop styling #ColinDonahue. Cc @fabienbaron @chateaumarmont @milk @thestandard @lolaproduction

A post shared by Interview Magazine (@interviewmag) on Mar 28, 2017 at 9:01am PDT