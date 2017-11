HOĆE LI ELLA DVORNIK DANAS RODITI? Blogerica objavila znakovitu poruku koja nagovještava upravo to

Hospital chic 😎 So guys :) seems like that baby shower was really exciting for me and the baby. I have felt nauseus the day later and threw up a lot. I called local hospital, they said it’s probably just flu not to worry, but something didnt feel right so i went to my private clinic. Everything seemed ok until last night when i felt contractions for the first time. Omg… i am soooooo having an epidural when time comes 😂 anyways contractions stopped so im just relaxing now in bed, they will keep a close eye on me. Last night was not fun at all. Mother nature is playing a very funny game with female bodies. I tried imagining before what it would feel like… but its like having 50 period cramps at once 😣😫 anyways all good now, but staying in the hospital for at least another day or two. Fingers crossed its not #scorpio 🙏 no offense 😂 i just get along better with #sagittarius 🤣 Baby is fine and STILL INSIDE the belly :)) and chubby-fat … lol. #hospital #37weekspregnant #37weeks #hospital #maternityward #bedrest #stillpregnant #pregnant

A post shared by http://www.iamella.com, Элла Дворник (@elladvornik) on Nov 8, 2017 at 1:21am PST