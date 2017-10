HEROIN I ALKOHOL SU JE STAJALI ŽIVOTA: Na današnji je dan preminula legendarna blues diva, Janis Joplin

Sign up for the official Janis Joplin newsletter for everything Janis, including: Sales in the shop, exclusives only found in the newsletter, and more. #Janis #Queen #Newsletter #Newsletters #SignUp #SignUpNow #NewReleases #Events #Lordy #HotOffThePress #Laugh #Laughing #Laughter

A post shared by Janis Joplin (@janisjoplin) on Sep 26, 2017 at 11:37am PDT