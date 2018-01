HALLE BERRY PROŠETALA CRVENIM TEPIHOM BEZ DONJEG RUBLJA: Okrenula guzu kameri i otkrila da ne nosi gaćice

Another favorite look from last night's NAACP Image Awards is Halle Berry. She was quite the head turner in this dress by Reem Acra. #halleberry #naacpimageawards2018 #naacpawards #imageawards #fashion #fashionista #blackexcellence #blackgirlmagic #redcarpet

A post shared by Dynasty Chic (@shopdynastychic) on Jan 16, 2018 at 12:54pm PST