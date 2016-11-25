GUZAMA I SISAMA ZAPALILE INSTAGRAM: Kim i Khloe snimile bizarne, ali ultra vruće fotke

Iako se nakon pljačke u Parizu Kim nije pojavljivala u javnosti, reality zvijezda i dalje izgleda odlično.
Golišave fotografije Kim i Khloe Kardashian zapalile su Instagram! Sestre su pozirale za njemački magazin 032c u odjeći Kanyeove kolekcije Yeezy, a rezultati su toliko seksi da su pomalo i bizarni.
This is a picture of @kimkardashian and @khloekardashian from a 22 page story in the new #032c winter issue on #CALABASAS. Conceived by @kanyewest, the story also features @amina.blue, @travisscott, @younglord, @gracebol and @hafiiamira 📸 @mertalas and @macpiggot 💸 ORDER/SUBSCRIBE @ STORE.032c.COM #Helmutlanglegacy #yeezy #kanyewest #kimkardashian #mertandmarcus #khloekardashian #yeezyseason
Kim i Khloe su na fotkama pokazale bradavice koje se vide kroz prozirnu tkaninu, a pozornost korisnika interneta je posebno privukla ona na kojoj su u prvom planu njene guze.
Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian 📸 @mertalas and @macpiggot for new winter issue of #032c. THIS IS THE LIMIT The place somewhere outside of some city. This is the dirt of that limit. The pulverized stone crushed into microprocessors. This is the face of that limit. The scaffolding that holds up a network of desire. This is the machine of that limit. A nondescript of office designing apparel for the 21st century. This is New Abu Dhabi. Since its beginning, California has been a border zone. Its landscape requires tools that deal with the edge of the known. The denim jean, suburban planning, and the personal computer were invented here. This border’s sand is the raw matter of our silicon infrastructure. As frontiers continue to shatter and contract into flattened mosaics of information, it has become more difficult to find the limit. Places like #Calabasas, an exurban sprawl located between Hollywood and Malibu, become the unlikely stage for vast ENERGY EXPERIMENTS. Calabasas is the Bethlehem of reality television and the location of @kanyewest 's Yeezy studio, an industrial space with Intel as its neighbor. The studio is a testing site for a new type of uniform, a search for the base unit of clothing. in 2016, he and Kim Kardashian West broke ground on a new Calabasas home by @axelvervoordt that remains under construction. There, they were joined by #TravisScott, #khloekardashian #AminaBlue, #YoungLord, #HafiiaMira, and #GraceBol to model the #YEEZY season 3 collection. ORDER/SUBSCRIBE 032c @ STORE.032c.COM #kimkardashian #kanyewest #helmutlanglegacy #yeezyseason
No, neki su primijetili i kako nije baš najbolje vrijeme za ovakve prizore.
“Kakav loš tajming”, komentirali su , aludirajući na činjenicu da je Kanye u bolnici zbog živčanog sloma.
