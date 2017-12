GORAN VIŠNJIĆ SE OGLASIO EMOTIVNOM PORUKOM NAKON VELIKOG GUBITKA: ‘Zbogom, mangupe, nedostajat ćeš nam’

This here on the left is Jon Fong, a very dear friend of mine who left us a few days ago… I thought it would be way to personal to talk about something like that here, but then I have a feeling Jon would like it in a way. He’d probably laugh about it and give me a lot of crap for doing this…😊… But the truth is, it’s just unbelievable that he’s no longer with us and I’m not able to put words together to describe this selfless and amazing individual, a real friend and an extraordinary teacher… my wife wrote something on her IG that I feel shows who Jon really was, how big of an impact he had in my life and paints a real picture… “ He was teaching them all how to pretend to be a doctor, but more then that he made my husband a different person. He created from a clumsy bear, a kung fu warrior( her words😉). He was always there for anything we needed. A true friend. Jon, you will be missed big time. Goodbye Mangupe, until we meet again and thank you for everything 🙏💔.” So Jon, thank you for everything, I’m sure they needed you up there to teach and spread joy… Goodbye my friend #er #technicaladvisor #kungfu #sansoo #kungfusansoo #master #kungfumaster

A post shared by Goran Visnjic (@goran_visnjic) on Dec 21, 2017 at 7:28pm PST