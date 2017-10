GLUMICA ŠOKIRALA PRIZNANJEM: ‘Scena silovanja u mom filmu je stvarna. I mene je napao Harvey Weinstein’

#repost @anthonybourdain I rarely get political here, but…. “I am proud and honored to know you. You just did the hardest thing in the world” – Anthony Bourdain to his Girlfriend Asia Argento. #harveyweinsteinisarapist #itsnotokay #weinstein #rosemcgowan #angelinajolie #gwynethpaltrow #asiaargento #ashleyjudd #mirasorvino

