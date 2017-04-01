Ispovijesti
#lijepenase
Fini recepti
Webshop

Vijesti

Crna kronika Hrvatska Izbori 2016 Kultura Novac Svijet Znanost

Sport

Hokej Klub boraca Košarka Na rubu sporta Nogomet OI 2016 Ostali sportovi Rukomet Skijanje Tenis

Žena net

#funfunfun Brak & veze Brzinski ručak Dizajn Instagrami koje pratimo Karijera & novac Kolumne Kultura na pauzi Kvizovi Lifestyle & hrana Moda Pitaj frajera Roditeljstvo Shopping vodič Tjedni odabir Zdravlje & ljepota Đubooks

Webcafe

Astronet Cura dana Dečko dana Dnevni horoskop Fora dana Forwarduše Komnetar Overkloking Planet X Svaštara Vic dana

Hot

#lijepenase Film Glazba Sexy TV Zvijezde

Magazin

Brak&veze Dom&vrt HotSpots Kuhinja Kvizovi Lijepi naši Ljepota Ljubimci Moda Putovanja Roditeljstvo Zdravlje Zdravlje i ljepota Životne ispovijesti

Tehnoklik

Gadgeti Mobile Technobiz Vijesti Web & social

Auto

Automoto automoto-sport Bicikli Funmobil Nova vozila Techmobil Vijesti
Zvijezde

DRASTIČNA TRANSFORMACIJA

GLAZBENA DIVA VIŠE NE LIČI NA SEBE: Nitko je ne može prepoznati, možete li vi?

Foto: Instagram Autor: Hot.hr 15:44 01.04.2017

Pjevačica je proslavila 31. rođendan, a tom se prilikom počastila promjenom imidža.

Plava kosa po kojoj je bila prepoznatljiva postala je prošlost – Lady Gaga postala je brineta.

SAMO DA JOJ NISU ISPALE! Lady Gaga pukom srećom zadržala grudi unutar topa

Pjevačica se za 31. rođendan, koji je nedavno proslavila, počastila novom frizurom, a promjena je toliko drastična da je fanovi nisu prepoznali.

“Ne znam kako da zahvalim svojim fanovima na ljubavi koju su mi pružili tijekom godina, a pogotovo na moje rođendane. Danas sam se fokusirala na to da se više smijem, jer sam zahvalna na posljednjih deset godina glazbe i nastupa koje smo podijelili. Hvala vam što me i dalje inspirirate kako bih oblikovala svoje fantazije. Prihvatite svoju različitost, slavite to tko ste, u vašim neobičnostima krije se vaša veličina. Ne bojte se pronaći je”, napisala je pjevačica na Instagramu.

Foto: Instagram Autor: Hot.hr 15:44 01.04.2017

Imaš komentar?

Još iz rubrike

Najnovije

Hotspots

Hot IZBOR

Pročitajte i ovo

Povratak na Net.hr