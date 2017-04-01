GLAZBENA DIVA VIŠE NE LIČI NA SEBE: Nitko je ne može prepoznati, možete li vi?

Pjevačica je proslavila 31. rođendan, a tom se prilikom počastila promjenom imidža.
Plava kosa po kojoj je bila prepoznatljiva postala je prošlost – Lady Gaga postala je brineta.
SAMO DA JOJ NISU ISPALE! Lady Gaga pukom srećom zadržala grudi unutar topa
Pjevačica se za 31. rođendan, koji je nedavno proslavila, počastila novom frizurom, a promjena je toliko drastična da je fanovi nisu prepoznali.
I don't know how to thank my fans enough for the love you have shown me over the years and always on my birthday. Today I have focused on smiling about all that I'm grateful for and reflecting on the last ten years of music and performances we have shared together. Thank you for continuing to inspire me to mold my fantasies into reality. Embrace your differences, celebrate who you are, it's in the unique parts of you that greatness hides. Don't be afraid to find it. Thank you for the Birthday Wishes. I ❤You.
“Ne znam kako da zahvalim svojim fanovima na ljubavi koju su mi pružili tijekom godina, a pogotovo na moje rođendane. Danas sam se fokusirala na to da se više smijem, jer sam zahvalna na posljednjih deset godina glazbe i nastupa koje smo podijelili. Hvala vam što me i dalje inspirirate kako bih oblikovala svoje fantazije. Prihvatite svoju različitost, slavite to tko ste, u vašim neobičnostima krije se vaša veličina. Ne bojte se pronaći je”, napisala je pjevačica na Instagramu.
I've spent the last couple months beginning the story of JOANNE. I've loved every moment of singing Million Reasons in USA 🇺🇸 Paris and London. This song I wrote from my heart and I feel it in my gut when I sing it to you. Listening to one of the homeless boys spit some wicked poetry today @albertkennedytrust I was reminded of why I ever wanted to be an artist in the first place. Because I had something to say. I hope he continues his poetry and "you" continue yours. Because having something to say is the best "reason to stay"…even if there's a million reasons to make you wanna give up
Imaš komentar?