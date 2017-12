FANI STIPKOVIĆ POHVALILA SE SVOJOM ZAVIDNOM FORMOM: ‘Čuda se događaju, samo im morate otvoriti vrata’

My first back squat with 65 kg / 143.3 lbs 💦👊 ——————————————————————————— 💫I am sharing this video as a motivation for someone. Five years ago I was told that because of my really hard medical condition I have to stop working out for good. I did. For two weeks :) Regardless of all the circumstances that were not working in my favor, I can really tell you that you can turn impossible into the possible. If you work hard, dedicate yourself to what you believe and never give up, you can break the barriers and almost nothing can stop you then. Miracles do happen but you need to open doors for them 🙏💫✨ • • • #fanitv #workout

