ELLA POKAZALA PRVU FOTOGRAFIJU SVOG I CHARLESOVOG DJETETA: Njeni obožavatelji oduševljeni: ‘Isti je tata!’

4 years this weekend since I met my real life's menance and always to be Misses.. Seems so short somehow but all things considered we have had numerous adventures with neverending nights in over 30 countries, which have lead to our new business, our engagement and the development and production of our soon to be released first hybrid "us" model. Every excitingly short or long and complicated day we share together will be the best. She is the best and I will love this Lady always ))) Bahhh… needed to get that out… All done. Thanks )))

