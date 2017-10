ELLA DVORNIK POKLONILA CHARLESU PORSCHE ZA GODIŠNJICU: ‘Obećala sam da ću mu ga kupiti kada dobijem na lutriji’

I realised today that time goes quicker than I thought. I am already (almost?) #8monthspregnant 😱 that means i will become a mom in between 5 to 8 weeks! Can someone stop the time? im not sure I realise what is happening!! 🤷🏼‍♀️ Sorry if I am being annoying by sharing these pics with you. I just want them on my timeline to keep them as a memory so I can look back and be reminded how time really did just fly by. Im in shock with how far along I am… Everyone said the last month goes slow, but I can already see myself giving birth in a heartbeat. Im not yet aware that things will never be the same again. I guess I'm ready, but can you truly ever be ready or prepared? 🤰 No going back now… let's do this! #32weekspregnant #32weeks #ftm #babybump

