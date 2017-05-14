DJEVOJKE, JAKO NAM JE ŽAO: Seksi vampir za kojim patite uz male ekrane objavio je vijest koja će vas rastužiti

Zvijezda serije Vampirski dnevnici i njegova suprega uskoro će postati roditelji.
Ian Somerhalder, koji je osvojio srca žena diljem svijeta svojom ulogom u seriji Vampirski dnevnici, objavio je da će postati otac.
On i supruga Nikki Reed vijest su objavili na Instagramu.
To the most amazing human in the world. Thank you for 2 incredible years of marriage. Today, two years ago to the minute, we said "I do" and I couldn't be happier or more grateful to you for this life. Thank you for being my best friend the hardest-working, kindest, most patient and most talented woman I've ever known. To you my love, I say that I know we will have so many of these we can't even count them. Partly because I'll be so old… I love you
“U svojih 38 godina nisam doživio ništa snažnije ni ljepše. Ne mogu zamisliti ništa uzbudljivije od sljedećeg poglavlja i željeli smo da ovo prvo čujete od nas. Ovo je bilo najposebnije razdoblje naših života i željeli smo ga zadržati za nas troje koliko smo god mogli kako bismo uživali u ovom vremenu jedno s drugim i bebom koja tako brzo raste”, napisao je Ian uz fotografiju na kojoj se vidi da je njegova supruga već u poodmakloj trudnoći.
To our friends, family, and rest of the world. In my 38 years on this earth I've never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this. I can't think of anything more exciting than this next chapter and we wanted you to hear this from us first. This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast…because that's what they do, they grow so fast. Thank you for your kind energy. Love, Ian
