Ispovijesti
#lijepenase
Fini recepti
Webshop

Vijesti

Crna kronika Hrvatska Izbori 2016 Kultura Novac Svijet Znanost

Sport

Hokej Klub boraca Košarka Na rubu sporta Nogomet OI 2016 Ostali sportovi Rukomet Skijanje Tenis

Žena net

#funfunfun Brak & veze Brzinski ručak Dizajn Instagrami koje pratimo Karijera & novac Kolumne Kultura na pauzi Kvizovi Lifestyle & hrana Moda Pitaj frajera Roditeljstvo Shopping vodič Tjedni odabir Zdravlje & ljepota Đubooks

Webcafe

Astronet Cura dana Dečko dana Dnevni horoskop Fora dana Forwarduše Komnetar Overkloking Planet X Svaštara Vic dana

Hot

#lijepenase Film Glazba Sexy TV Zvijezde

Magazin

Brak&veze Dom&vrt HotSpots Kuhinja Kvizovi Lijepi naši Ljepota Ljubimci Moda Putovanja Roditeljstvo Zdravlje Zdravlje i ljepota Životne ispovijesti

Tehnoklik

Gadgeti Mobile Technobiz Vijesti Web & social

Auto

Automoto automoto-sport Bicikli Funmobil Nova vozila Techmobil Vijesti
Zvijezde

OMILJENI GLUMAC

DJEVOJKE, JAKO NAM JE ŽAO: Seksi vampir za kojim patite uz male ekrane objavio je vijest koja će vas rastužiti

Foto: Instagram/Ian Somerhalder Autor: Hot.hr 18:08 14.05.2017

Zvijezda serije Vampirski dnevnici i njegova suprega uskoro će postati roditelji.

Ian Somerhalder, koji je osvojio srca žena diljem svijeta svojom ulogom u seriji Vampirski dnevnici, objavio je da će postati otac.

LOŠA VIJEST JE DA JAMIE DORNAN MOŽDA VIŠE NEĆE BITI CHRISTIAN GREY: Dobra je da će ga zamijeniti ovaj komad

On i supruga Nikki Reed vijest su objavili na Instagramu.

“U svojih 38 godina nisam doživio ništa snažnije ni ljepše. Ne mogu zamisliti ništa uzbudljivije od sljedećeg poglavlja i željeli smo da ovo prvo čujete od nas. Ovo je bilo najposebnije razdoblje naših života i željeli smo ga zadržati za nas troje koliko smo god mogli kako bismo uživali u ovom vremenu jedno s drugim i bebom koja tako brzo raste”, napisao je Ian uz fotografiju na kojoj se vidi da je njegova supruga već u poodmakloj trudnoći.

Foto: Instagram/Ian Somerhalder Autor: Hot.hr 18:08 14.05.2017

Imaš komentar?

Još iz rubrike

Najnovije

Hotspots

Hot IZBOR

Više na igre.net.hr

Pročitajte i ovo

Povratak na Net.hr