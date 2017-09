DATUM NA KOJI SE RAĐAJU ZVIJEZDE: Ovih 7 slavnih glumaca danas ima rođendan, ako i vi slavite, pravac Hollywood!

Today marks the birthday of the best superman ever, Christopher Reeve who would have been 65 today. Sadly missed by many after his tragic death in 2004. Keep flying high, Mr. Reeve, you will always be the definition of what and who Superman actually is. ❤💗💞 #superman #christopherreeve #supermanthemovie #DC #detectivecomics

