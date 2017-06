DANIJELA DVORNIK OPET VADI MAST DEŽURNIM KRITIČARIMA: Ponovno je otputovala, ali ovoga puta nije sama

Good morning folks :) last night was the first time I slept on the boat, and it was very rocky 😅 i have another 6 nights of this so I hope I get used to it ❤️ Wearing @romwe_fashion jeans and shirt. Photo taken woth Honor 8 @honor_hrvatska #ootd #sailing #streetstyle #sardinia #cruise #fashion #style #marina #fblog #fblogger #fbloggers

A post shared by http://www.iamella.com, Элла Дворник (@elladvornik) on Jun 4, 2017 at 12:24am PDT