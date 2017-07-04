CELINE DION PO PRVI PUT POZIRALA GOLA: Skinula se pred objektivom i pokazala nam kako izgleda u 49. godini

Slavna pjevačica je prošle godine doživjela niz tragedija, no čini se da se oporavlja. Svoj preporod je proslavila na vrlo poseban način – prvi se put skinula ispred objektiva.
Celine Dion (49) je proživjela veoma teško životno razdoblje. Prvo je u siječnju 2016. izgubila supruga Renea, a dva dana kasnije i brata. Obojica su preminula od raka grla. Celine je zbog toga pala u depresiju te je doživjela živčani slom. Mediji su tada pisali da je diva pokušala pronaći spas u tabletama , no čini se kako je to iza nje te da polako ponovno staje na svoje noge, i to u punom sjaju.
UTAPA TUGU U ALKOHOLU I TEŠKIM LIJEKOVIMA: Celine Dion je na rubu živčanog sloma
Celine je počela nositi provokativniju odjeću i svi se slažu kako u posljednje vrijeme izgleda mnogo bolje, a da se bolje osjeća, dokazuje i njena prva golišava fotka ikad, koju je snimila za Vogue.
Here's a little naked fact to ponder while Celine Dion changes looks between shows: for the past five years she has worn haute couture near exclusively for her own performances (in Las Vegas and on her current "mini-tour" of Europe). She performs a minimum two hours a night, five or six nights a week, dancing and curtseying and generally gesticulating sans abandon, in handmade, hand-beaded delicacies designed solely to walk a catwalk or a carpet (and often with handlers). For Celine's orders, the houses send teams to Nevada for typically three fittings, before the garments are ultimately finished in her local, private atelier. Armani Prive, Schiaparelli, Giambattista Valli, Versace…only a partial list. Everyone, basically. In Vegas, Velcro panels are added to allow for her ribcage to expand or for a quick outfit change. Micro straps of elasticized chiffon prevent a slit from becoming a sloppy situation mid-squat. Shoes—always heels, never platforms—are ordered one size smaller (she is normally a 38) and refitted with metal shanks. Says Celine, "We have to make haute couture industrial." And, more enigmatically: "The clothes follow me; I do not follow the clothes." Which is to say: the haute couture, with all its fragility and handcraft, has to perform professionally for Ms. Dion. And privately as well. Years ago, Celine bought a classic little black dress from the Christian Dior atelier when the house was overseen by John Galliano. It is simple, falling to mid calf, and narrow as can be with just a hint of stretch. It requires a minimum of jewelry, a statement bracelet or perhaps one of the major diamond rings she designed with her late husband Rene Angelil: two pear cuts set in a wide pave band, or two hearts of diamond and emerald abstractly interlocking, on a cushion of yet more diamonds. This LBD forces you to walk one foot in front of the other. This is a dress Celine knows well and clearly loves, the simplest evocation of the private luxury of couture and the total antithesis of the red carpet hoopla that attends the union of fashion and celebrity. It is also the dress she wore to Rene's funeral. #CelineTakesCouture Photo by @sophfei.
Kanađanka (49) je nedavno ponovno počela nastupati te je trenutno na europskoj turneji. Jučer je nastupila u Parizu, gdje će nastupiti i večeras. Nakon toga odlazi U Veliku Britaniju gdje će održati niz koncerata, od čega dva u Londonu.
"They see me; I don't see them," is Celine Dion's line on the great blob of paparazzi and fans that follows her everywhere. She gives them any picture they ask for, plus a great many more. Consider an appointment with at the house of Schiaparelli, where she poses for the creative director Bertrand Guyon on a window sill overlooking the Place Vendome. She wears a tiny whimsical dress of Swarovski chainmail re-embroidered with yet more crystals and high sparkly Victorian boots–a little Twiggy, a little Tina Turner. Says her dancer Pepe Munoz: "That's a rockstar!" Says Libby Hahn, who handles public relations for the house: "I am fairly certain she was a rockstar before she put on the dress." Says Celine's own longtime photographer Denise Truscello (a Canadian cinephile with her own rockstar style), thinking of the long lenses poised on the place below: "Is the dress pulled down in the back?" Says Celine Dion: "They might see my butt, but I don't think they mind." #CelineTakesCouture Photographed by @denisetruscello
