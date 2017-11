‘ĆAĆINA KĆER SE VRAĆA’: Petra Sanader vratila se na Instagram i objavila zanimljivu fotografiju

#mood today 😐 * disclaimer though: I have been a proud non-smoker for the last 3.5 years 😎! Been away from Insta for a little bit over the summer. I guess I was supposed to post "oh my god I'm so awesome" pics from the beach/ club/ photos of 🥑 toast… sorry not my style #sorrynotsorry😂 #😇

A post shared by Petra Sanader (@petrasanader) on Sep 19, 2017 at 10:59am PDT