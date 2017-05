BUJNA REPERICA ZASULA DRUŠTVENE MREŽE PROVOKATIVNIM IZDANJEM: Niti crveni lateks nije uspio obuzdati njezine obline

The PINK WIG THICK ASS give'm whiplash! ! I THINK BIG GET CASH make'm blink fast! Now l👀k at what u just saw!!! This is what u LIVE FOR! AHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!! IM A MTHAFKN MONSTER!!!!!!!!! Photo by: @grizzleemusic Creative by: Bea Hair by: Tokyo Makeup by: Sheika #IssaNotherSecret #PinkInches who's ready? 🎀💋

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 16, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT