BOJI SE DA ĆE OSTATI SAMA: Angelina nakon razvoda s Bradom želi posvojiti još djece

"My whole family has faced this complicated moment. My focus is on my children, our children. "We are and always will be a family. I am trying to find the way for this to make us stronger and closer." 💔👪🙏 #angelinajoliepitt#mrandmrspitt#bradpitt #angelinajolie#joliepitt#joliepittkids #maddoxjoliepitt #paxjoliepitt#shilohjoliepitt #viviennejoliepitt#knoxjoliepitt#brangelina #zaharajoliepitt#joliepittfamily#family #angiejoliepittfans#relationshipgoals

A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angiejoliepittfans) on Feb 20, 2017 at 8:49am PST