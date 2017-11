BLANKA VLAŠIĆ SLAVI 34. ROĐENDAN: Nekada je ljubovala sa slavnim rukometašem, a sada živi u predbračnoj čistoći

#Repost @spikesmag (@get_repost) ・・・ Blanka Vlasic won her second world title in Berlin 2009. With the stadium's future in jeopardy, she relives her Berlin memories. – "What is very specific for that stadium is that even though it’s big, it doesn’t feel like it. It feels really comfortable. You feel very close to the crowd, and it’s so beautiful from the outside with these old walls. I don’t know, it’s just when I remember that venue, automatically I am smiling. I guess that shows all positive emotions I have with the Berlin Olympic Stadium." – More on spikes.iaaf.org – #trackandfield #athletics #highjump #spikesmag #RettetDasOlympiastadion

