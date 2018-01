BIVŠA MANEKENKA ANITA DUJIĆ ODLAZI IZ HRVATSKE: ‘Adio Zagrebe, falit ćeš mi, no vrijem je za nove izazove’

New @galebhrvatska FW18 is out! 💙 Shot by @markec 💫 makeup & hair by @theivica 🤓 @lupus.fabula 💙 #galeb #galebhrvatska #new #campaign #underwear #fallwinter #kupujmohrvatsko #dorucaksgalebom

A post shared by Anita Dujic (@ani.ta.ta) on Sep 21, 2017 at 6:27am PDT