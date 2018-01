BIVŠA DJEVOJKA OSRAMOTILA POZNATOG GLAZBENIKA PRED CIJELIM SVIJETOM: ‘Muškarci su smeće, ne zaboravite to’

@toriwoodward ILY. u not deserve diz. Always remember I'm always here for u.. I know and u Know that I'm fan lf Alex but that's doesn't mean I with him, I just care for u .. and to @alexpall if u read diz.. plss Alex give us some answers too:) @thechainsmokers . . #thepack #chainslayers #chainsmokers #drewtaggart #croakie #pickelrick #alexpall #smoakie #mdnotour #euromdnotour #thechainsmokers #puthinatorsfamily #puthinator #CHARLIEPUTH #charlieputhfans #charlieputhstans #welovecharlieputh #weneedcharlieputh #voicenotestour #voicenotes #attention #howlong #ifyouleavemenow #forevercharlieputh @drewtaggart @charlieputh

A post shared by Charles,Croakie,Smoakie~Lorens (@lorensputh) on Jan 16, 2018 at 5:37am PST