‘BILA MI JE ČAST UPOZNATI VAS’: Bojana Gregorić se oprostila od Rogera Moorea zajedničkom fotografijom

Farewell Sir Moore,I was honored to meet you.Thank you for brilliant performances,but most of all for your dedicated work for children.You'll always be our inspiration 🙏 #godbye #sir #rogermoore #julianrachlin #misemihocevic #bojanagregoricvejzovic @unicef @unicef_hr

A post shared by Bojana Gregoric Vejzovic (@bojana.gv) on May 23, 2017 at 8:57am PDT