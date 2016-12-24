BEZ ŠMINKE, S CELULITOM I ‘ŠLAUFIĆIMA’: Zvijezda Instagrama objavila selfie i poslala snažnu poruku

Fitness zvijezda poslala je snažnu poruku putem svog Instagram profila.
Fitness zvijezda Instagrama Anna Victoria često objavljuje svoje selfije na društvenim mrežama na kojima ističe svoju vitku figuru na kojoj joj mnoge zavide.
Ali jedan email potaknuo ju je na malo drugačiju objavu. Naime, kad joj je 16-godišnja djevojka poslala email i napisala joj da osjeća manjak samopouzdanja dok gleda sva ta savršena tijela na Instagramu, Anna je odlučila poslati snažnu poruku.
Objavila je selfie na kojem nema ni trunke šminke, nije se počešljala i vide joj se ‘šlaufići’ na trbuhu. Ova je fotografija prikupila više od 20 tisuća lajkova i 500 komentara, a njezin opis oduševio je Annine pratitelje.
Just a lounging selfie 🤗 no makeup or hair done, not posing (and no sticking out either). I'm not sharing this because I think I look bad, or because tummy rolls are bad, or because cellulite, messy hair or no makeup is bad. None of those things are bad or imperfect. They are NORMAL. – I'm sharing this because I just received an email from a 16 year old girl that said I am the only person she follows that actually made her feel good about herself. That even though she's not particularly unhappy with her body, that seeing endless perfect photos started to make herself compare, poke and prod at her own body. The impact social media has on young girls and their self-esteem is an issue I feel very strongly about and if me posting one casual, non-posing, non-done up photo can help a young girl (or man, or anyone of any age!) feel better about themselves, then I'm happy to put myself out there. – Some will look at this and say "what's the big deal?" If it doesn't resonate with you, that's ok. I just ask that you think of those who it does help before firing off with negativity because you don't "get" it. So when we live in a society that profits from your insecurities, be a rebel and LOVE yourself. Love your body at every angle and don't ever be ashamed of being human, of struggling, or hey, even of loving the crap out of yourself!! 🤗 We need more girls who are wildly confident and loving every bit of themselves and shouting it from the rooftops. Show young girls it's not only okay but necessary to be confident, strong young women, "flaws" and all. #fbggirls www.annavictoria.com/guides
“Ne objavljujem ovu fotografiju zato što na njoj izgledam loše, niti zato što moji ‘šlaufići’ izgledaju loše, ili zbog celulita i neuredne kose, ili zato što bez šminke izgledam loše. Niti jedna od tih stvari nije loša. Sve je to normalno. Utjecaj koji društvene mreže imaju na mlade djevojke i njihovo samopouzdanje je velik problem i ako moje objavljivanje jedne opuštene fotke na kojoj ne poziram može pomoći nekoj ženi (ili muškarcu ili bilo kome bilo koje dobi) da se osjeća bolje, onda mi je drago što sam to napravila”, napisala je Anna Victoria.
If you're really going to love yourself, you have to do it through the good, the bad, and the eh. These last few weeks have been a roller coaster for me with traveling and moving and I've done my best but my "best" right now doesn't come close to my usual effort. Knowing that can be frustrating and it's just as easy, if not easier, to just throw in the towel knowing this moment in life isn't allowing me to be as consistent as I normally would be. But don't take the easy way out. Even if you've lost progress, even if you feel bloated from a few days of less than great eating…in times like these, I often think of the quote, "Giving up on your goal because of one setback is like slashing your other three tires just because of one flat". I wanted to share this photo not because I'm excited about how I look (I'm not mad, either but I have definitely lost progress, especially since the wedding) but because even if I've been less than perfect in my workouts/meals, I'm not going to let that get in my way. I'm not giving up. So if I'm not, then you can't either 😉 #realtalk #fbggirls #lovingmyselfthroughtheeh #noposing #nospraytaneither 😝 www.annavictoria.com/guides
