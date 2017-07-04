PLUS SIZE MANEKENKA OPISALA ŠTO JE DOŽIVJELA U AVIONU: ‘Sva drhtim, napisao je da sam pojela Meksikanca’

Poznati plus size model, Natalie Hage, fotografirala je neugodnu situaciju koju je doživjela u avionu kada ju je nepoznati muškarac koji je sjedio do nje vrijeđao i ponižavao u SMS porukama.
Natalie Hage primijetila je da gospodin vidljivo negoduje zbog toga što sjedi kraj njega.
Ubrzo je uzeo mobitel i počeo slati SMS poruke nekome, a kako je skrivao svoj telefon, Natalie je ubrzo shvatila da je sustavno vrijeđa.
Odlučila je snimiti njegov mobitel, a ono što je vidjela na zaslonu, iznimno ju je zaprepastilo.
“Mislim da je pojela Meksikanca”, glasila je jedna poruka.
i'm shaking right now. i'm on a flight to LA right now on @americanair. i paid almost $70 extra for this seat i'm in because i know i need a little extra leg room. i'm extremely flight anxious but there were only middle seats available so i had to take what i could get. as soon as i sat down, the gentleman on my left began LOUDLY huffing, sighing, and readjusting himself in his seat. i see him furiously texting and then purposefully turning the phone away from me. so, naturally next time he texts, i take a look. the texts were about me and i'm almost positive he took photos of me. not only were the texts about me, but they were really mean and ugly, with even the recipient named 'linda' chiming back with shaming retorts…someone who can't even see the situation. if you can't read the texts, it says 'hopefully she didn't have any mexican food' and his response is 'i think she ate a mexican'. then he proceeds to say he's leaving a 'neck mark on the window' because he's so smashed against the wall. from the photos, you can see i'm not in his space. he's even taken over both arm rests on purpose, coming to my space and digging his elbows into my side…which is in my seat. his next text to her was 'if the news reports a DFW airbus a321 leaving the runway without rotating, that would be my flight.' another i see later? 'if these seats don't hold, it's not going to matter.' and that's just a few of them. there were several more. i didn't do anything to him. i'm in my seat, completely (see photos). i am crumpled into a ball trying to not bother. i'm just so upset. i asked the other man to my right if he'd switch me and told him what the man was saying about me and he said laughed and refused. that's fine, it's not his issue. this is a fat person's daily reality and not just on a plane. this is on a bus, standing in line at the grocery store, at a concert, on the internet. you can be completely in your own space, not bothering anyone, and people will still fuck with you and try to hurt you. all you can do is know you haven't done anything wrong just by existing and to move on. this just makes me a mixture of enraged and super sad.
“Toliko me zalijepila na prozor da mi je otisak vrata ostao na njemu”, napisao je u drugoj.
Natalie nije htjela šutjeti, nego je eksplodirala i svim svojim pratiteljima napisala status koliko je uzrujana.
‘Sva drhtim. U avionu sam za Los Angeler i platila sam 70 dolara ekstra kako bih imala više mjesta. Gospodin pokraj kojeg sam sjela, sav se uznemirio, a onda me počeo vrijeđati SMS porukama pisajući ih nekoj Lindi. Tražila sam da se prebacim, ali to drugi gospodin nije htio. Ništa novo. Takve uvrede doživljavam svaki dan, u avionu, u busu, kada stojim u redu u trgovini na koncertu ili internetu. Samo sjedim na svom mjestu, nikoga ne ugrožavam, ali ljudi te vrijeđaju sustavno. Ljuta sam i tužna u isto vrijeme.”
