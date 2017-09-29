BELLA THORNE PROŠETALA GUZU SETOM: Pozirala gola za časopis, a obožavateljima pokazala i vrlo seksi video

Bella Throne danas ima 19 godina, bavi se glumom i pjevanjem, a sve je dalje od imidža glumice za djecu. Kao i mnoge glumice u Disneyjevim serijama, i ona je odlučna svijetu pokazati svoj seksipil.
Nismo sigurno što to Disney stavlja u hranu djeci koja glume u njihovim serijama, no gotovo sve glumice prije ili kasnije poziraju gole za neki časopis.
Iznimka nije niti 19-godišnja Bella Thorne koja je pozirala za časopis GQ. Na društvenim je mrežama podijelila fotografiju naslovnice časopisa i jednu od fotografija iz njega, ali i video sa snimanja.
Bella je u videu prošetala guzu setom i o oduševila svoje fanove, a to možete pogledati u nastavku:
I specifically asked for no re touching on this photo, and lemme tell you I have insecurities, about pretty much everything. That's natural & that's human. You might look at this photo and think oh shush bella, but just know everytime someone looks in the mirror they simply don't see what everyone else sees. Know that it's completely normal to feel insecure and it's accepted. honestly I wish everyone talked more about their insecurities so more people in the world could know they aren't alone. That it's ok. As a public persona you know naturally that everytime you shoot with a magazine there is always small retouching. Cuz yeah if they show my acne scars or a wrinkle in my forehead or my teeth aren't perfectly white, people will look at the photo and say no she's not perfect and usually most people don't want the public trashing and I get it, But fuck it I'm here to tell you that's right I'm not FUCKING PERFECT. IM A HUMAN BEING AND IM REAL. So hip hop your asses over the fence and GET OVER IT. @gqmexico
