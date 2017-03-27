’50 NIJANSI SIVE’ JE KAMILICA ZA NJU: Sado-mazo kraljica Nicki Minaj ili će vas uzbuditi ili zaprepastiti

I am da ninja. Weezy is my sensei. So I call him Splinter. Faster than a sprinter. Gimme my chopsticks I'll have these rap btchs 4 dinner. ~ 😩 I'll never forget saying this line from one of my Mixtapes to Wayne maybe 8 or 9 years ago. He's on the freestyle with me called Go HARD. it was my first time listening to it WITH him in the same room. Same studio right here in Miami. 🎀🎀🎀He looked me dead in the eyes and in that (whisper voice), he smiled & said "I fuk wit it Nic, but the only thing is that… Splinter was a RAT. And we don't FUK wit no RATSSSSSSS". – FKN GOAT @liltunechi YOUNG MONEY TIL DA DEATH OF ME!!!!!! #NoFrauds #NoSnitch Why do niggaz claim the streets then act just like the law? 👮🏼Riddles that I can not seem to solve, man 🤔😴

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT