Zvijezde

NOVI SPOT

’50 NIJANSI SIVE’ JE KAMILICA ZA NJU: Sado-mazo kraljica Nicki Minaj ili će vas uzbuditi ili zaprepastiti

10:31 27.03.2017

Pripazite na srce dok gledate nove fotografije Nicki Minaj.

Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne i David Guetta zajedno su surađivali na pjesmi ‘Light My Body Up’, a videospot za pjesmu već je u izradi.

I NICKI MINAJ POSUDILA SVOJE TALENTE: U novom spotu Jasona Deruloa okupila se cijela flota pozamašnih pozadina

No, čini se da Nicki Minaj nije mogla dočekati njegovu objavu pa se na svom Instagram profilu brže-bolje pohvalila opasnim fotografijama sa seta.

I am da ninja. Weezy is my sensei. So I call him Splinter. Faster than a sprinter. Gimme my chopsticks I'll have these rap btchs 4 dinner. ~ 😩 I'll never forget saying this line from one of my Mixtapes to Wayne maybe 8 or 9 years ago. He's on the freestyle with me called Go HARD. it was my first time listening to it WITH him in the same room. Same studio right here in Miami. 🎀🎀🎀He looked me dead in the eyes and in that (whisper voice), he smiled & said "I fuk wit it Nic, but the only thing is that… Splinter was a RAT. And we don't FUK wit no RATSSSSSSS". – FKN GOAT @liltunechi YOUNG MONEY TIL DA DEATH OF ME!!!!!! #NoFrauds #NoSnitch Why do niggaz claim the streets then act just like the law? 👮🏼Riddles that I can not seem to solve, man 🤔😴

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

Na njima izgleda poput opasne ratnice jer pozira u oskudnom i opakom donjem rublju i rukavicama, a njezine duge pletenice i nokti mogu joj poslužiti kao opasno oružje.

Nicki se trenutno nalazi u Miamiju gdje snima video spot zajedno s Guettom i Lil Wayneom. Reperica itekako može biti zadovoljna svojim dosadašnjim radom i uspjehom, budući da je preko 76 puta ušla na Billboard Hot 100 te tako pretekla i legendarnu Arethu Franklin.



