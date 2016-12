2016. PONOVNO UDARILA: Glumica iz filmskog hita ‘Step Up’ pronađena mrtva u automobilu

This is the fourth celebrity death in a row! Wow! #RIP US Weekly: Actress Tricia McCauley was found dead in her car in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, December 27. According to CBS affiliate WUSA-TV, McCauley, 46, disappeared on Christmas Day. She was reported missing after not showing up to a holiday dinner with friends. Police confirmed to CBS that her white Toyota Scion was found in front of a CVS on M Street and that a male suspect, who was seen driving McCauley's vehicle around 10:50 p.m. in surveillance video, is now in custody. #TriciaMcCauley

