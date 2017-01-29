20 GODINA NAKON SMRTI: William i Harry u Londonu podižu kip u spomen princezi Diani

U Londonu će 20 godina nakon smrti biti podignut spomenik Lady Diani.
Princ William i njegov mlađi brat Harry naručili su u subotu postavljanje kipa s likom njihove majke, princeze Diane uoči 20. godišnjice njezine smrti u automobilskoj nesreći u Parizu.
NIKAD PREŽALJENA PRINCEZA DIANA: Prisjetite se života omiljene članice kraljevske obitelji
Kip će biti postavljen ispred palače Kensington, bivše rezidencije Lady Di, gdje sada žive princ William i njegova supruga Kate s njihovo dvoje djece, Georgeom i Charlotte.
@kensingtonroyal : A statue of Diana, Princess of Wales will be erected in the grounds of Kensington Palace at the request of her sons, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry. The Princes have convened a committee to commission and privately raise funds for the creation of the statue. This committee will advise on the selection of the sculptor and will work with Historic Royal Palaces on the statue's installation in the public gardens at Kensington Palace. The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry said: "It has been twenty years since our mother's death and the time is right to recognise her positive impact in the UK and around the world with a permanent statue. "Our mother touched so many lives. We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and her legacy." While the sculpting of the statue will begin soon, it is not currently possible to advise when it will be unveiled. It is hoped that this will occur before the end of 2017. Further announcements on the statue's sculptor and design will be made in due course. #princessdiana #princewilliam #princeharry
“Dvadeset godina nakon smrti naše majke, vrijeme je da se uz kip potvrdi pozitivan utjecaj koji je imala u Velikoj Britaniji i svijetu”, istaknuli su prinčevi u priopćenju.
Britanski mediji su dodali da kraljica Elizabeta II. podržava taj plan.
Принцы Уильям и Гарри инициировали создание памятника принцессе Диане. «Прошло 20 лет со дня смерти нашей матери, и пришло время признать ее положительное влияние в Великобритании и по всему миру, установив статую», — сообщается в заявлении Кенсингтонского дворца от имени принцев. Монумент будет располагаться на открытой для посещения территории Кенсингтонского дворца. Ранее дворец считался официальной резиденцией принцессы. Сейчас там живет принц Уильям вместе с супругой Кейт Миддлтон. #princessdiana #princewilliam #princeharry
To će biti četvrti londonski kip posvećen pokojnoj princezi.
Princeza Diana, njezin partner Dodi Al-Fayed i njihov vozač Henri Paul poginuli su 31. kolovoza 1997. u automobilskoj nesreći u Parizu.
Imaš komentar?