U RUKAMA OVE RUSKE MAČKICE MNOGI BI ZADOVOLJNO PRELI: Fanovi ovu njezinu poruku nisu očekivali

I let u see only what I want u to see and what I want to share with u. It's not my goal to be adored by everyone. I live my own life and try to share a bit of it with u. I don't want to be an open book for everyone, but I can try to empower u to live your life to the fullest and tell your own stories. I deeply respect each and every one of you and appreciate u all for following me/ #vikiodintcova #MAVRIN #MAVRINmodels

