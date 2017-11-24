Ispovijesti
PRIRODNA LJEPOTA

SUDANSKU MANEKENKU ZOVU ‘KRALJICA TAME’: Zbog svoje boje kože postala je planetarno popularna

Foto: Instagram Autor: Hot.hr 10:04 24.11.2017

Nyakim Gatwech je 24-godišnja manekenka iz Sudana koja se voli nazivati Kraljicom tame jer se ponosi svojom tamnom puti.

Manekenka živi u Minneapolisu u SAD-u ima preko 300.000 obožavatelja na Instagramu, a njezinu prirodnu ljepotu možete pogledati u nastavku:

 

Modeling is my passion 💕 What's yours? 😊

A post shared by Nyakim Gatwech 💕 (@queenkim_nyakim) on

You have to know how to love yourself 🖤

A post shared by Nyakim Gatwech 💕 (@queenkim_nyakim) on

Get out of your comfort zone ✨

A post shared by Nyakim Gatwech 💕 (@queenkim_nyakim) on

Feeling myself ✨😭

A post shared by Nyakim Gatwech 💕 (@queenkim_nyakim) on

Beauty is in the eye of beholder 😊💕

A post shared by Nyakim Gatwech 💕 (@queenkim_nyakim) on

When you're comfortable in your skin! Show me a skin with no bleach and I'll show you beauty #notskinbleachingg #blackmagic ✨

A post shared by Nyakim Gatwech 💕 (@queenkim_nyakim) on

Hope everyone had an awesome spooky Halloween! Would love to see your costumes and what great ideas you guys came up with 👻🎃

A post shared by Nyakim Gatwech 💕 (@queenkim_nyakim) on

