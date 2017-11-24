SUDANSKU MANEKENKU ZOVU ‘KRALJICA TAME’: Zbog svoje boje kože postala je planetarno popularna

Nyakim Gatwech je 24-godišnja manekenka iz Sudana koja se voli nazivati Kraljicom tame jer se ponosi svojom tamnom puti.
Manekenka živi u Minneapolisu u SAD-u ima preko 300.000 obožavatelja na Instagramu, a njezinu prirodnu ljepotu možete pogledati u nastavku:
There is nothing more rare, nor more beautiful, than a woman being unapologetically herself; comfortable in her perfect imperfection. To me, that is the true essence of beauty. —Steve Maraboli #melaninmonday🍫 Bodysuit @fashionnova 📸 @iamtberry #melaninpopping🍫❤️✨ #melaningoddess👑🍫 #blackisbeautifulineveryshade💋💋 #blackgirlmagic💫✨ #selfloveisthebestlove❤️💯 #youareyourbestchoice💃❤️ #blackexcellence #refugeesgirl #southsudanesebeauty🇸🇸🇸🇸😍😍🙌🏿🙌🏿 #nuergirlbeauty💁🏿💁🏿
