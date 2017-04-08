ŠTO JE SEKSI? Victoria’s Secret objavio popis najseksi cura Instagama, provjerite tko se sve našao na listi ljepotica

Marka seksi rublja Victoria’s Secret i ove godine održava izbor za najseksi zvijezdu društvenih mreža pa su odabrali tri kandidatkinje u tri kategorije, a glasanje prepustili narodu.
Kategorije su moda, ljepota i fitnes, a u nastavku možete pogledati finalistice.
Moda
Rocky Barnes
Kat Tanita
Tasha Oakley
Ljepota
Desi Perkins
Makeup •@anastasiabeverlyhills Dip brow in "chocolate" on brows •@anastasiabeverlyhills Morocco and fawn in crease with fudge all over the lid • @Jordana_cosmetics cat eye liner "future" (gold liner) •Nyc black liquid liner •@houseoflashes "iconic" lashes •@makeupforeverofficial HD foundation stick • laurageller "gilded honey" highlight • @lagirlcosmetics true brown lip liner on lips
Alexandra Garza
New hair tutorial is live on my channel, direct link in bio! I'm sharing all of my tips and tricks on how to style a long bob into big and textured waves! 🙌🏼 I've found so many awesome new products! My amazing cut, color and permanent extensions are by @samglamm 💕 I love having extensions even when my hair is short for body and fullness and bright blonde color without damaging my own hair! Linking up my choker and new fave products here: http://liketk.it/2pROk @liketoknow.it #liketkit #lob #longbob #motd
Loving the NEW @TooFaced Peanut Butter & Jelly Palette so I created this Daytime Soft Glam look. Direct link in bio to watch the tutorial! It's one of my favorite looks I've ever done ❤️ Foundation: @makeupforeverofficial HD Stick Powder: @purcosmetics 4 in 1 Powder Brows: @fionastilesbeauty Sculpting Wax (new fave!) Shadows: @TooFaced PB&J Palette from @ultabeauty Blush: @TooFaced Baby Love Glow: @anastasiabeverlyhills So Hollywood Lips: @bitebeauty Amuse Bouche Honeycomb Brushes: @sigmabeauty
Sona Gasparian
Fitnes
Juli Bauer
Todays @otheoryfitness #ootd ! Absolutely in love with this criss cross sports bra! And I sweated my ass off in class today and no sweat showed through these blue leggings! They also come in black and burgundy! Be sure to check out the blog on Friday because I'm talking about all my favorite sneakers and what workouts I wear each shoe for! ### Screenshot or 'like' this pic to shop the product details from the new LIKEtoKNOW.it app, available now from the App Store! http://liketk.it/2qDib @liketoknow.it #liketkit #LTKStyleTip #LTKUnder100 #LTKFit #LTKShoeCrush #whatimwearing #fitspo
Today on the blog, I'm sharing some transitional layers for heading into spring! Lots of dresses, spring colors and looks that will get you excited for warmer months! Head to the blog or shop this look here ➡ http://liketk.it/2qzXX ! ### Sign up for @liketoknow.it to get details sent to your inbox! #liketkit #nordstrom @nordstrom
I ❤ affordable leggings that stay in place throughout any workout, so I'm linking my favorites that won't break the bank! Go get your 💪🏻 on and feel your best while doing it! Shop this exact look plus my other leggings favorites here ➡ http://liketk.it/2qvex ! ### Sign up for @liketoknow.it or shop this post on PaleOMG.com under the shop tab! #liketkit #ltkfit #ltkstyle #fitspo #ootd #whatiwore #fitnessapparel
Oversized and off the shoulder is my favorite kind of sweater this winter! It also comes in off white! And this leopard print foldover clutch is finally back in stock! Details ➡ http://liketk.it/2qc4f ! ### Be sure to sign up for @liketoknow.it through the link in their profile then like this photo to get details sent to your inbox! #liketkit #ootd #whatiwore #sweater #offtheshoulder #winterfashion
This sweater was made for coffee dates and pretty much everything else in life! It also comes in white! Grab outfit details by signing up for @liketoknow.it then like this pic to get details sent to your inbox! http://liketk.it/2pvIq #liketkit #fallfashion #fallstyle #whatiwore #ootd #ltkstyletip #sweater #sweaterweather #coffee #expresslife
Tone it up
She turned her can'ts into cans & her dreams into plans 🖤 #TIUgirl #TIUteam Remember, you are capable of so much more than you know. If some days you feel like you can't, take a step back and re-center. 🙏🏼 Remind yourself that you are strong. Stay focused. Stay true to yourself. You are capable. #youCAN ✨ xx @KarenaKatrina 😽
We all need a little downtime some days, and so do your muscles! 🏋🏼💪🏼 When you lift weights, you’re essentially creating micro-tears in your muscle fibers, and rest will help them repair and make you stronger. Enter: our active rest days! 🤗 Check out ToneItUp.com/DAILYWORKOUT today to show your body the love it deserves! We always incorporate rest days into the week with foam rolling, light yoga, a walk or better yet- rewarding yourself with a massage for all your hard work! 😽💕🙌🏼
We spend so much time focused on the negative: What we need to do, fix or improve. How about smiling right now? 😉 Focus on your accomplishments and your victories, because guess what girl?! 👉🏼 You're brilliant, you're beautiful and we're incredibly proud of YOU! 💕😽 Xx @KarenaKatrina #lookforlovewithinYOU! 💗
Base Body Babes
Yayyy!!! We are so excited to have been selected as one of @victoriassecret Sexiest Social Star in the Fitness Category for their "2017 #WhatIsSexy List" 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 To vote for us, please click the link in our bio or head to the @victoriassecret page and click the link in their bio 💗 Voting closes on the 12th April👌🏻Thanks for the love all of you amazing people and of course the incredible Victoria's Secret Team for selecting us 😘 #basebodybabeslove #victoriassecret #love #fitness
GIVEAWAY TIME 🙌🏻 Congratulations to @viv.saint.laurent @laurenwat & @valeriaallsop who have won themselves a spot in our group training sessions at our newest training facility @basebodystudio in Kensington 💪🏻 Babes, along with your 12 week training package, the incredible @thisisfirstbase would like to deck you out in a new training get up 👟👟💦 To redeem your package email us studio@basebodybabes.com If you too would like to come and train with us and the crew @basebodystudio and join our amazing little community of women, click the link in the bio or email us at studio@basebodybabes.com 👌🏻 We have a few spots left starting on April 10 🙌🏼🖤 #basebodybabeslove #helpingothers #women #gym #workout #basebodystudio #basebodybabes #buildyourbasebody
Bestie Fun 🙌🏻 Tag your BFF and send them some positive vibes and bestie lovin💚 ✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️ If you are in Sydney and you want a fun night out with her and some other amazing babes, send your email address to info@thisisfirstbase.com with your full names to reserve your spot at our event with @thisisfirstbase tomorrow night at their concept store at Bondi Beach🌊 ✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️ Join us for a VIP Health, Fitness + Fashion evening and get an exclusive preview of the latest First Base activewear range and storewide discount on the night PLUS health, fitness tips + styling advice from us, gift bags, champas + raw treats🍡🥂🛍We cant wait to meet you all and talk all things health, fitness and fashion! ✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️ Wearing all new @firstbasefit 🖤 #basebodybabeslove #thisisfirstbase #activewear #fashion #besties #bffs #sisters #fun #basebodybabes #happy #healthy #fit #strong
As much as we love a tough and sweaty workout, we don't love the dehydrated and dry skin that often comes with it so.. we're turning our skin game up a notch with @labangbody's Nourish Me Body Oil. We love how soft and hydrated it leaves our skin and the vanilla scent smells so good that we wish we could eat it! So amazing! 👌🏻💛☀️ To receive 15% off the entire @labangbody site enter our code: basebodybabes #basebodybabeslove #labangbody #coconutoil #vanilla #skincare #yum #bikini #smile #basebodybabes #happy #healthy #fit #strong #personaltrainers
Svoj glas možete dati ovdje.
