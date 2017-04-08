Ispovijesti
ŠTO JE SEKSI? Victoria’s Secret objavio popis najseksi cura Instagama, provjerite tko se sve našao na listi ljepotica

Foto: Instagram Autor: Hot.hr 11:27 08.04.2017

Marka seksi rublja Victoria’s Secret i ove godine održava izbor za najseksi zvijezdu društvenih mreža pa su odabrali tri kandidatkinje u tri kategorije, a glasanje prepustili narodu.

Kategorije su moda, ljepota i fitnes, a u nastavku možete pogledati finalistice.

Moda

Rocky Barnes

Happy girls are the prettiest✨ wearing @bychari shot by @jaredthomaskocka

A post shared by Rocky (@rocky_barnes) on

Coffee with Bae ☕️ @matt_coop #afternoondelight #lababy

A post shared by Rocky (@rocky_barnes) on

Kat Tanita

Had so much fun celebrating the #DOPANDORA collection last night with @popsugar and @theofficialpandora! #DOBold #ad

A post shared by With Love From Kat (@kattanita) on

 

Tasha Oakley

Launching in Sweden 👌🏼💛 #bikbokxabad

A post shared by Natasha Oakley (@tashoakley) on

Ljepota

Desi Perkins

Chicken claws posted up 🐣#dioraddict

A post shared by D E S I • P E R K I N S (@desiperkins) on

Vampy tones @meltcosmetics rust and love sick stack all over the eyes @makeupgeekcosmetics new plush creme in "jetsetter"

A post shared by D E S I • P E R K I N S (@desiperkins) on

 

Alexandra Garza

 

Sona Gasparian

Fitnes

Juli Bauer

 

 

Tone it up

 

Base Body Babes

GIVEAWAY TIME 🙌🏻 Congratulations to @viv.saint.laurent @laurenwat & @valeriaallsop who have won themselves a spot in our group training sessions at our newest training facility @basebodystudio in Kensington 💪🏻 Babes, along with your 12 week training package, the incredible @thisisfirstbase would like to deck you out in a new training get up 👟👟💦 To redeem your package email us studio@basebodybabes.com If you too would like to come and train with us and the crew @basebodystudio and join our amazing little community of women, click the link in the bio or email us at studio@basebodybabes.com 👌🏻 We have a few spots left starting on April 10 🙌🏼🖤 #basebodybabeslove #helpingothers #women #gym #workout #basebodystudio #basebodybabes #buildyourbasebody

A post shared by FELICIA🙋🏼DIANA🙋🏻👻basebodybabes (@basebodybabes) on

Bestie Fun 🙌🏻 Tag your BFF and send them some positive vibes and bestie lovin💚 ✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️ If you are in Sydney and you want a fun night out with her and some other amazing babes, send your email address to info@thisisfirstbase.com with your full names to reserve your spot at our event with @thisisfirstbase tomorrow night at their concept store at Bondi Beach🌊 ✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️ Join us for a VIP Health, Fitness + Fashion evening and get an exclusive preview of the latest First Base activewear range and storewide discount on the night PLUS health, fitness tips + styling advice from us, gift bags, champas + raw treats🍡🥂🛍We cant wait to meet you all and talk all things health, fitness and fashion! ✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️ Wearing all new @firstbasefit 🖤 #basebodybabeslove #thisisfirstbase #activewear #fashion #besties #bffs #sisters #fun #basebodybabes #happy #healthy #fit #strong

A post shared by FELICIA🙋🏼DIANA🙋🏻👻basebodybabes (@basebodybabes) on

Svoj glas možete dati ovdje.

