RUSIJA PONOVNO POSTAJE CARSTVO! Ona je nova ruska carica, možete samo kleknuti i sliniti

Viki Odintcova je Ruskinja koja na Instagramu ima preko tri milijuna obožavatelja, a u nastavku možete provjeriti i zašto.
Ako vam nisu dovoljne njezine fotografije s Instagrama i gladni ste još, prenosimo vam video pomoću kojeg možete provesti dan s njom, i to u Dubaiju!
Many people have already finished the last chapter and closed the last page of year 2016. For me 2016 was very discrepant, but there were many good things about it. An impressive number of new acquaintances that I'lol always be thankful for; unforgettable trips. You were interesting, intriguing, but I'm glad you're over. I have big plans for 2017, and this year, I'm sure, the miracle will happen!🙌🏾photo: @a_mavrin #MAVRIN #MAVRINmodels #VikiOdintcova
Imaš komentar?