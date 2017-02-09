Ispovijesti
RUSIJA PONOVNO POSTAJE CARSTVO! Ona je nova ruska carica, možete samo kleknuti i sliniti

Foto: Instagram Autor: Hot.hr 17:31 09.02.2017

Viki Odintcova je Ruskinja koja na Instagramu ima preko tri milijuna obožavatelja, a u nastavku možete provjeriti i zašto.

Ako vam nisu dovoljne njezine fotografije s Instagrama i gladni ste još, prenosimo vam video pomoću kojeg možete provesti dan s njom, i to u Dubaiju!

Look in my eyes 😈 photograph: @a_mavrin Make up @oksanalevkina #vikiodintcova #MAVRIN #MAVRINmodels 📍@goodstorysurf

A photo posted by Viki Odintcova (@viki_odintcova) on

 

Enjoying beautiful day with my lovely @fittea #FitTea #MAVRIN #MAVRINmodels #VikiOdintcova ph: @a_mavrin

A photo posted by Viki Odintcova (@viki_odintcova) on

Shot by @mavrinstudios. Sochi,Russia #MAVRIN #MAVRINmodels #VikiOdintcova

A photo posted by Viki Odintcova (@viki_odintcova) on

Fresh memories 🖤 Photographer @a_mavrin muah: @oksanalevkina #MAVRINmodels #MAVRIN #VikiOdintcova

A photo posted by Viki Odintcova (@viki_odintcova) on

 

My soul smile through my heart and my heart smile through my eyes 💕 #vikiodintcova #MAVRIN #MAVRINmodels

A photo posted by Viki Odintcova (@viki_odintcova) on

