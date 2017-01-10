PLAKALI BISTE OD SREĆE DA JE PRIMITE U RUKE: Seksi Katya ima guzu na kojoj se mogu tući orasi

Fitness instruktorica Katya svojim seksipilom obara muškarce s nogu, a da bi mogli gledati u njene bokove spremni su vježbati i oni najlijeniji.
Katya Elise Henry je instruktorica fitnessa koja baca muškarce u nesvijest svojim vrućim oblinama.
Seksi Katya radi i kao model, što uopće ne iznenađuje s obzirom na njene proporcije.
Osim što je cijela utegnuta, ova seksi brineta ima guzu na kojoj žene zavide, a muškarci sanjaju.
Pogledajte sami:
Some random facts about me: I'm 22 years old, I'm 5'2, I weigh about 115lbs, I would say I'm pretty petite in person.. people always say "wow you're small! I thought you were bigger by your pics!" Lol… I've been working out for about 3 years now. I train legs & booty every 2 or 3 days 💪🏽 I'm originally from Minnesota. I'm half black and half white (mixed w a lot) s/o all my mixed girls👸🏽 I eat extremely clean. I LOVE avocados🥑 I was a hostess, waitress, and a nanny before all of this. I love to travel✈️ My favorite colors are green and baby pink. & I LOVE LIFE! 😁💚🦄 Tell me something about YOU!
