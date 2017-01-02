Ispovijesti
Upornost se isplatila

‘NISI DOVOLJNO SEKSI ZA NASLOVNICU’: Odbili je u modnoj agenciji, a danas krasi naslovnicu erotskog kalendara

Foto: Instagram Autor: Hot.hr 17:39 02.01.2017
anais-mali

Anais Mali iz Argentine samo je jedna od ljepotica koje će krasiti kalendar francuskog erotskog časopisa Lui, no ove je godine dobila prednosti i biti na naslovnici.

U kalendaru će joj se pridružiti ljepotice poput Else Hosk, Barbare Palvin i Hilary Rhonde, a kako će izgledati ovaj erotski kalendar, svakako provjerite u nastavku:

I always wanted to be a LUI cover girl !! I was told by my ex model agency 2 years ago, that I wasn't sexy enough for The Magazine. So I wanted to thank first of all @nextmodelsparis for making this happen and a huge thanks to LUI for giving me the opportunity to show y'all what I could do (I'm a pretty shy girl 😈 and don't often pose nude) so this is Huge for me ! I've been criticized by the industry for Yeaaaaaaars because of the way I looked (too skinny , too sexy , not sexy enough, too petite .. blabla) I'm so at ease now that I realized that sexy begins by loving yourself and not caring what others think (EVER). Don't ever let anyone tell you that you re not good enough for this or that ! If you think that you are .. well you are . If the other are too blind to see it, their loss .. And this .. is me 💋

A photo posted by Anaïs Mali 🌙 (@realanaismali) on

@instagram Can't handle it … 🌶

A photo posted by Anaïs Mali 🌙 (@realanaismali) on

LUI 💥 @luimagazine 📸: @davidbellemere

A photo posted by Hilary Rhoda (@hilaryhrhoda) on

❣️ @luimagazine

A photo posted by Hilary Rhoda (@hilaryhrhoda) on

Start off 2017 right… with your @luimagazine calendar 🖤 #happynewyear #luicalendrier2017

A photo posted by Hilary Rhoda (@hilaryhrhoda) on

@luimagazine cover story is out now. shot by @davidbellemere styled @elizabethsulcer ❤️

A photo posted by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on

📸@davidbellemere

A photo posted by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on

Last one i promise 🙈 outtake from my @luimagazine cover story.

A photo posted by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on

Lui💥

A photo posted by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on

 

