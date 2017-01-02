‘NISI DOVOLJNO SEKSI ZA NASLOVNICU’: Odbili je u modnoj agenciji, a danas krasi naslovnicu erotskog kalendara

I always wanted to be a LUI cover girl !! I was told by my ex model agency 2 years ago, that I wasn't sexy enough for The Magazine. So I wanted to thank first of all @nextmodelsparis for making this happen and a huge thanks to LUI for giving me the opportunity to show y'all what I could do (I'm a pretty shy girl 😈 and don't often pose nude) so this is Huge for me ! I've been criticized by the industry for Yeaaaaaaars because of the way I looked (too skinny , too sexy , not sexy enough, too petite .. blabla) I'm so at ease now that I realized that sexy begins by loving yourself and not caring what others think (EVER). Don't ever let anyone tell you that you re not good enough for this or that ! If you think that you are .. well you are . If the other are too blind to see it, their loss .. And this .. is me 💋

