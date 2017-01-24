Ispovijesti
MOLE JE DA IH PRIVEDE!

KRIMINALCI JEDVA ČEKAJU DA JOJ SE PREDAJU: Kad ova policajka kaže ‘ruke u vis’, ne dižu se samo ruke

Foto: Instagram/Samantha Sepulveda Autor: Hot.hr 13:45 24.01.2017
samantha-sepulveda-seksi-policajka

Policajke su općenito predmet prljavih maštarija mnogih muškaraca, a kad vidite Samanthu, podignut ćete zaluđenost djevojkama u uniformama na sasvim novu razinu.

Kada vidite njujoršku policajku Samanthu Sepulvedu, predat ćete se bez da pitate što ste skrivili.

Ova ljepotica ispod plave uniforme skriva tijelo modela koje joj je na Instagramu donijelo 136.000 pratitelja. A kako i ne bi kada ga obožava pokazivati…

Pogledajte samo te obline:

