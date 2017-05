BRITTNY WARD // FIT // Part 1 of 3 / Starring @brittnyward sweating it out at @wildcardwest // Directed by @chrisapplebaum & @acplookbook * * * * MU @olga_pirmatova / Professional Boxing Coach @julian_chua / DP @acplookbook / El Chapo Jr @jpeg.josh / #chrisapplebaum

A post shared by THE EATS SERIES (@chrisapplebaum) on May 12, 2017 at 9:13am PDT