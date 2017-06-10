Ispovijesti
KAD SE INSTAGRAM MODELI PRIME TERETANE: Tvrde da je ovo najbolji put do savršene guze, je li im za vjerovati?

Foto: Screenshot Autor: Hot.hr 10:27 10.06.2017

Instagram modeli otkrili su novi, nepropisni način vježbanja guza koje niti jedan trener ne bi preporučio.

No, njihove vježbe izgledaju dojmljivo na snimkama pa se nitko ne žali. Dužni smo vas upozoriti da bi ovakvo korištenje sprave moglo završiti ozljedom, no dok samo gledate, trebali biste biti sigurni.

Informirati se možete u nastavku:

What you train today?

A post shared by Health🍓Fitness🏃Booty🍑Curves (@dizzy_fitness) on

It's time for leg day💪🏽 Tag a friend ➡️who wants to build a booty🍑 and try these on your next leg day for the glutes, hamstrings& calves 🔥! . ♦️Reverse abductor presses (aka don't make eye contact 🙈) ♦️hyperextensions (don't go above parallel) ♦️Donkey Calf Raises . Wanna build a booty and lean curves❓ Hourglass⌛️ Guide/8-week Training program and also Glute🍑Guide/ 6-week Training Program ➡️ available on my website for only $25 and $15!(both include my top diet& training techniques with full workouts) . Powered by:@1upnutrition @body_fuel and @ieatprotein 💪🏽discount code➡️TEAGANFIT . . Filmed🎥by the beautiful 🔥@carolinefederman🔥 . #1upnutrition #ieatprotien #bodyfuel

A post shared by Teagan🌸Marie|Fitness Youtuber🎥 (@teaganmariefit) on

