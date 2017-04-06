JE LI ONA SAVRŠENSTVO BEZ MANE? Zanosna Australka Ellie jedva čeka da joj se temeljito posvetite

U Ellienom društvu mnogi bi uživali…
Ellie Gonsalves australska je manekenka koja je rođena 1990. godine.
Krasila je naslovnicu australskog ‘Maxima’, a surađivala je i s Guessom. Na Instagramu je prati gotovo 2 milijuna fanova, a zgodna brineta svakodnevno ih časti seksi fotografijama.
Osim toga, Ellie ima i svoju vlastitu liniju kupaćih kostima, pa se često skida.
Uživajte.
Honoured to be gracing the pages of the December issue of @flauntmagazine for @GUESS. It's always a pleasure to work with such an amazing & talented team. AND, to be shot by the one of the best & COOLEST photographers there is, Mr Yu Tsai — @yutsai88. I'm so glad we could all team up to bring the world some amazingly dope images // hair @ryanrichman // makeup @kathyjeung // nails @lpwnails // producer @tjswearingen 👏🏼 Last but definitely not least, a HUGE THANKYOU to @paulmarciano, my gratitude and appreciation for you and the Guess family is endless. ❤️
