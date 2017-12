VRAĆA SE NA ‘MJESTO ZLOČINA’: Mariah Carey će zapjevati tamo gdje se prije točno godinu dana pošteno osramotila

With only one show left on my "All I Want For Christmas Is You" tour, I wanted to thank everyone that came to celebrate Christmas with me in New York, Las Vegas, Paris, Manchester and London! I had the most amazing time starting the holiday festivities with my fans and hope you had as much fun as I did! Wishing you all a safe holiday and a very Merry Christmas! — Love, MC #AIWFCIY #Lambily #MerryChristmas 🎄🎅🏼🤶🏼🎁🎉💫❤

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 21, 2017 at 3:23pm PST