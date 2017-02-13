Ispovijesti
GRAMMY 2017: Fantastična Adele pokorila konkurenciju i trijumfirala na dodjeli Grammyja

Foto: KEVORK DJANSEZIAN/AFP Autor: Hot.hr 07:13 13.02.2017
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Show

Najveća glazbena noć u godini je iza nas, a na 59. dodjeli prestižnih nagrada Grammy trijumfirali su brojni talentirani glazbenici.

Američka Akademija za diskografsku umjetnost i znanost dodijelila je nagrade najboljima u Microsoft Theateru u Los Angelesu, a apsolutnom pobjednicom večeri možemo proglasiti slavnu Adele, koja je trijumfirala u čak pet kategorija. Adele je kući ponijela nagrade za najbolji album, najbolju pjesmu, najbolju snimku, najbolju pop izvedbu i najbolji pop album te tako pokorila svoju glavnu konkurenticu, Beyonce.

GRAMMY 2017: Donosimo sve što trebate znati o 59. dodjeli prestižnih nagrada

Donosimo vam popis dobitnika u najvažnijim kategorijama:

Album godine:

25 — Adele
Lemonade — Beyoncé
Purpose — Justin Bieber
Views — Drake
A Sailor’s Guide To Earth — Sturgill Simpso

Snimka godine:

‘Hello’ — Adele
‘Formation’ — Beyoncé
‘7 Years’ — Lukas Graham
‘Work’ — Rihanna Featuring Drake
‘Stressed Out’ — Twenty One Pilots

Pjesma godine:

‘Formation’ — Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II
‘Hello’ — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin
‘I Took A Pill In Ibiza’ — Mike Posner
‘Love Yourself’ — Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran
‘7 Years’ — Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp

Najbolji novi izvođač:

Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Chance The Rapper
Maren Morris
Anderson Paak

Najbolji pop album:

25 — Adele
Purpose — Justin Bieber
Dangerous Woman — Ariana Grande
Confident — Demi Lovato
This Is Acting — Sia

Najbolja pop izvedba:

‘Hello’ — Adele
‘Hold Up’ — Beyonce
‘Love Yourself’ — Justin Bieber
‘Piece By Piece (Idol Version)’ — Kelly Clarkson
‘Dangerous Woman’ — Ariana Grande

Najbolji pop duet:

The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey – ‘Closer’
Lukas Graham- ‘7 Years’
Rihanna feat. Drake-‘Work’
Sia feat. Sean Paul – ‘Cheap Thrills’
Twenty One Pilots – ‘Stressed Out’

Najbolja rock izvedba:

‘Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)’ — Alabama Shakes
‘Don’t Hurt Yourself’ — Beyoncé Featuring Jack White
‘Blackstar’ — David Bowie
‘The Sound Of Silence’ — Disturbed
‘Heathens’ — Twenty One Pilots

Najbolja rock pjesma:

‘Blackstar’ — David Bowie
‘Burn the Witch’ —Radiohead
‘Hardwired’ — James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich
‘Heathens’ — Tyler Joseph
‘My Name Is Human’ — Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer & Johnny Stevens

Najbolja R&B izvedba:

BJ the Chicago Kid- ‘Turnin’ Me Up’
Ro James- ‘Permission’
Musiq Soulchild- ‘I Do’
Rihann- ‘Needed Me’
X – Solange – ‘Cranes in the Sky’

Najbolji urbani suvremeni album:

Lemonade — Beyoncé
Ology — Gallant
We Are King — KING
Malibu — Anderson .Paak
Anti — Rihanna

