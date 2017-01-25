PA… ČESTITAMO? Objavljena lista nominiranih za najgori film u 2016.

Objavljene su nominacije za nagradu Zlatna malina, a pobjednici će biti proglašeni u veljači.

Objavljena je lista nominiranih za nagradu Zlatna malina koja se svake godine tradicionalno dodjeljuje za najlošije filmove godine.

Kako se čini, tijesna bitka vodit će se između filmova ‘Batman vs. Superman’ i ‘Zoolander 2’.

Naime, satira o modnoj industriji ima čak 9 nominacija, među kojima su one za najgoreg glavnog i najgoreg sporednog glumca – Bena Stillera i Owena Wilsona.

Drugi po broju nominacija je film ‘Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice’, koji ima 8 nominacija, a Ben Affleck i Henry Cavill našli su se u utrci za najgori dvojac, dok je Jesse Eisenberg nominiran za najgoreg sporednog glumca.

Pobjednici će biti proglašeni 25. veljače, a ovo je popis nominiranih:

Najgori film

“Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice”

“Dirty Grandpa”

“Gods of Egypt”

“Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”

“Independence Day: Resurgence”

“Zoolander No. 2”

Najgori glumac

Ben Affleck – “Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice”

Gerard Butler – “Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen”

Henry Cavill – “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”

Robert de Niro – “Dirty Grandpa”

Dinesh D’Souza – “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”

Ben Stiller – “Zoolander No. 2”

Najgora glumica

Megan Fox – “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows”

Tyler Perry – “BOO! A Medea Halloween”

Julia Roberts – “Mother’s Day”

Becky Turner – “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”

Naomi Watts – “Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In”

Shailene Woodley – “Divergent Series: Allegiant”

Najgora sporedna glumica

Julianne Hough – “Dirty Grandpa”

Kate Hudson – “Mother’s Day”

Aubrey Plaza – “Dirty Grandpa”

Jane Seymour – “Fifty Shades of Black”

Sela Ward – “Independence Day: Resurgence”

Kristen Wiig – “Zoolander No. 2”

Najgori sporedni glumac

Nicolas Cage – “Snowden”

Johnny Depp – “Alice Through the Looking Glass”

Will Ferrell – “Zoolander No. 2”

Jesse Eisenberg – “Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice”

Jared Leto – “Suicide Squad”

Owen Wilson – “Zoolander No. 2”

Najgori duo

Ben Affleck & Henry Cavill – “Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice”

Bilo koja dva Egipćana – “Gods of Egypt”

Johnny Depp i njegov kostim – “Alice Through the Looking Glass”

Cijela ekipa glumaca – “Collateral Beauty”

Tyler Perry i njena uvijek ista perika – “BOO! A Medea Halloween”

Ben Stiller i Owen Wilson – “Zoolander No. 2”

Najgori redatelj

Dinesh D’Souza i Bruce Schooley – “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”

Roland Emmerich – I”ndependence Day: Resurgence”

Tyler Perry – “BOO! A Medea Halloween”

Alex Proyas – “Gods of Egypt”

Zack Snyder – “Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice”

Ben Stiller – “Zoolander No. 2”

Najgori nastavak ili remake

“Alice Through the Looking Glass”

“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice”

“Fifty Shades of Black”

“Independence Day: Resurgence”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows”

“Zoolander No. 2”

Najgori scenarij

“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”

“Dirty Grandpa”

“Gods of Egypt”

“Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”

“Independence Day: Resurgence”

“Suicide Squad”