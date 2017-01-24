OBJAVLJENE NOMINACIJE ZA OSCARA 2017.: Film ‘La La Land’ postigao povijesni uspjeh!

Objavljene su nominacije za Oscare 2017.

Danas su objavljene nominacije za Oscara 2017., a evo popisa tko će se boriti za zlatni kipić.

Film ‘La La Land’ predvodi s čak 14 nominacija, te se tako izjednačio s legendarnim ‘All About Eve’ i ‘Titanicom’. Trenutno je mjuzikl s najviše nominacija, s čak 13, te je potukao ‘Mary Poppins’.

Zanimljivo je i da je slavna glumica Meryl Streep glumica s najviše nominacija za Oscara u povijesti.



Najbolji film

“Arrival”

”Fences”

”Hacksaw Ridge”

”Hell or High Water”

”Hidden Figures”

”La La Land”

”Lion”

”Manchester By the Sea”

”Moonlight”

Najbolji glumac

Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Ryan Gosling, La La Land”

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington, “Fences”

Najbolji sporedni glumac

Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Jeff Bridges,”Hell or High Water”

Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the sea”

Dev Patel, “Lion”

Michael Shannon, “Nocturnal Animals”

A friendly reminder to our nominees-to-be: Call your mom first. #OscarNoms — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2017

Najbolja glumica

Isabelle Huppert (Elle)

Ruth Negga (Loving)

Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Emma Stone (La La Land)

Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Najbolja sporedna glumica

Viola Davis (Fences)

Naomie Harris (Moonlight)

Nicole Kidman (Lion)

Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)

Michelle Williams (Manchester By The Sea)

Najbolji redatelj

Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)

Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)

Damien Chazelle (La La Land)

Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester By The Sea)

Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)

Najbolja pjesma

La La Land – Audition

La La Land – City of Stars

Moana – How Far I’ll Go

Jim: The James Foley Story – The Empty Chair

Trolls – Can’t Stop the Feeling

Najbolji dokumentarac (dugometražan)

“Fire at Sea”

“I Am Not Your Negro”

“Life, Animated”

“O.J.: Made in America”

“13th”

Najbolja kinematografija

“Arrival,” Bradford Young

”La La Land,” Linus Sandgren

”Lion,” Grieg Fraser

”Moonlight,” James Laxton

Najbolji strani film

A Man Called Ove (Švedska)

Land of Mine (Danska)

The Salesman (Iran)

Tanna (Australija)

Toni Erdmann (Njemačka)

Najbolji specijalni efekti

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

”The Jungle Book”

”Doctor Strange”

”Fantastic Beats and Where to Find Them”

”Arrival”

”The BFG”

”Kubo and the Two Strings”

”A Monster Calls”

Najbolji make up i frizure

“A Man Called Ove”

”Star Trek Beyond”

”Suicide Squad”

Najbolji kratki animirani film

“Blind Vaysha”

“Borrowed Time”

“Pear Cider and Cigarettes”

“Pearl”

“Piper”

Najbolja kostimografija

“Allied”

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

“Florence Foster Jenkins”

“Jackie”

“La La Land”

Najbolji zvuk

“Arrival”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“La La Land”

“Rogue One”

“13 Hours”

Trenutno stanje nominacija izgleda ovako:

“La La Land” – 14

“Arrival” – 8

“Moonlight” – 8

“Hacksaw Ridge” – 6

“Lion” – 6

“Manchester by the Sea” – 6

“Fences” – 4

“Hell or High Water” – 4

Najbolji kratki film

“Ennemis Interieurs”

“Le Femme et le TGV”

“Silent Nights”

“Sing”

“Timecode”

Najbolji prilagođeni scenarij

“Moonlight”

“Lion”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Arrival”

“Fences”

“Hidden Figures”

Najbolji originalni scenarij

“Hell or High Water”

“La La Land”

“The Lobster”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“20th Century Women”

Najbolji adaptirani scenarij

“Arrival”

”Fences”

”Hidden Figures”

”Lion”

”Moonlight”

Ovogodišnja dodjela nagrada Oscar održat će se 26. veljače u kazalištu Dolby u Los Angelesu, a vodit će je slavni komičar i voditelj Jimmy Kimmel.