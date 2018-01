SUDEĆI PO OVOME, ČEKA NAS UZBUDLJIVA 2018.: Ovo su četiri najveće znanstvene priče ove godine

On the 6th day of the #12DaysOfSpacecraft, we have Hayabusa2! @haya2e_jaxa will arrive at Asteroid Ryugu next summer and return to Earth in 2020, bringing a sample from Ryugu which may contain "signs" of what may have seeded life on Earth. https://t.co/SoXrhigC2G pic.twitter.com/V898Te0Jlg

