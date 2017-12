ZASTRAŠUJUĆE SVJEDOČANSTVO ŽENE KOJA JE POBJEGLA IZ SJ. KOREJE: ‘Mučili su trudnice, a tijelima zatvorenika hranili su pse’

I am scared, is anyone there?

I am here in hell, is anyone there?

I scream & yell, but no one opens the door.

Is anyone there?

Please listen to our moans & listen to our pain.

Is anyone there?

If you watch 1 thing on #HumanRightsDay — let it be Ji Hyeon-A's poem 👇 pic.twitter.com/CROG8cg0d9

— UK at the UN 🇬🇧 (@UKUN_NewYork) December 11, 2017