U ŠVICARSKOM SKIJALIŠTU 13.000 LJUDI ODSJEČENO OD SVIJETA: ‘Nitko ne može otići, proglašen je najviši stupanj opasnosti od lavine’

Large #avalanche between Täsch and Zermatt (Switzerland) this morning! Watch until 50 seconds! Our avalanche radar has detected all 45 avalanches correctly. The road has been closed for a while and nobody got hurt.

— GEOPRAEVENT AG (@geopraevent) January 4, 2018