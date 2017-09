U POTPUNOSTI RAZOREN NECKER, PRIVATNI OTOK RICHARDA BRANSONA: ‘Nikad nisam vidio ništa slično ovome’

All of the team who stayed on Necker and Moskito during the hurricane are safe and well. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by Hurricane #Irma in the BVI & Caribbean. I’ve never seen anything like it. Urge all in its path to seek strong shelter & stay safe. Necker & whole area has been completely devastated. @virginunite have donated to @britishredcross appeal to provide aid, @virginatlantic flight to help recovery. Urge everyone to donate & support any way they can. Thanks for all your well-wishes & support https://virg.in/oNP

A post shared by Richard Branson (@richardbranson) on Sep 7, 2017 at 10:48am PDT