SUPRUGA MINISTRA FINANCIJA RAZBJESNILA NAROD FOTKOM NA INSTAGRAMU: ‘Plaćamo više poreza od vas’

Apparently I offended this deplorable girl I had never heard of until today. According to my 20 second Google search, she's an aspiring Penthouse model who married an old rich guy in a wedding officiated by a homophobe and attended by other couples of similar age and beauty gaps. She says she's a nice person. I doubt it. There weren't any Nazi sympathizers at my wedding. #byelouise

A post shared by Jenni M (@jennimiller29) on Aug 21, 2017 at 7:17pm PDT