[VIDEO] SLAVNI I BOGATI SE EVAKUIRAJU U BENTLEYIMA: Evo kome bi sve požar mogao uništiti milijunske vile na Bel Airu

Guys! This is what’s happening in California right now. Please pray for everyone in these areas and for our brave fire fighters helping fight this tragedy. This pic was posted by my friend @anjelahjohnson and my heart sank! Everyone in these areas please EVACUATE!! #California #Fires #Repost @anjelahjohnson ・・・ I’m in NYC. My brother is getting ready to evacuate my house. This is literally my exit off the freeway. Please stop what you’re doing a say a quick prayer that this fire and all the fires in so cal right now get contained immediately. Pray for the firefighters. 💔💔💔🙏🏽

A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on Dec 6, 2017 at 9:12am PST